TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, following two straight sessions of gains, as energy shares mirrored a drop in oil prices on persisting concerns over demand.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 34.08 points, or 0.21%, at 16,269.97.

