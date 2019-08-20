TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

Reuters





Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, following two straight sessions of gains, as energy shares mirrored a drop in oil prices on persisting concerns over demand.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 34.08 points, or 0.21%, at 16,269.97.

