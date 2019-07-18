Quantcast

TSX opens lower as energy shares fall

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by shares of energy companies on the back of weak crude prices.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 2.07 points, or 0.01%, at 16,482.14.

