TSX opens lower as CannTrust shares slump, growth worries linger

By Reuters

Reuters


August 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a slump in shares of pot producer CannTrust Holdings and as worries that a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute will lead the global economy into recession kept investors on edge.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 35.54 points, or 0.22%, at 16,305.8.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


