TSX opens higher with energy stocks leading gains

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy stocks tracked higher oil prices, while U.S.-China talks scheduled for October raised hopes that their trade war will de-escalate before it further damages the world economy.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 64.77 points, or 0.39%, at 16,513.61.

