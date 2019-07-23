TSX opens higher, tracking global cues

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 66.51 points, or 0.4%, at 16,585.39.

