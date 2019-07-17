Quantcast

TSX opens higher on gains in materials shares

By Reuters

July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as higher gold prices boosted shares of precious metal miners.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 17.91 points, or 0.11%, at 16,520.33.

