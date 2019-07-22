TSX opens higher on gains in energy shares

Reuters





July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, driven by gains in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was up 36.33 points, or 0.22%, at 16,522.27.

