TSX opens higher on gains in energy shares

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, driven by gains in energy shares on the back of higher crude prices.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 29.45 points, or 0.18%, at 16,337.18.