TSX opens higher on energy lift, stimulus hopes

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with gains led by energy companies, as sentiment was buoyed by signs of an interest rate reform in China that raised hopes that major economies would act to counter slowing economic growth.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 76.74 points, or 0.48%, at 16,226.53.

This article appears in: Banking and Loans , US Markets , Stocks


