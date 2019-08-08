TSX opens higher on energy lift

Reuters





Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained at the open on Thursday as crude prices jumped and pushed the energy sector higher.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 29.11 points, or 0.18%, at 16,294.33.

