TSX opens higher as technology shares rise, slowdown worries ease

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Friday, helped by gains in technology stocks, as expectations of further stimulus from central banks globally offset concerns of a global economic slowdown.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 52.16 points, or 0.33%, at 16,064.69.

