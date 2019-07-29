TSX opens higher as material shares gain

Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as shares of material companies were boosted by higher gold prices, ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where investors widely expect an interest rate cut.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.95 points, or 0.02%, at 16,533.99.

