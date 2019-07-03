TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

Reuters





July 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday on gains in energy shares, but those of the world's largest marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp sank after its co-chief executive officer, Bruce Linton, said he was fired from the company.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 9.1 points, or 0.06%, at 16,480.39.

