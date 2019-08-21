TSX opens higher as energy shares rise

Reuters





Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's weak close, as a more than 1% rise in oil prices helped push energy shares higher.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was up 37.23 points, or 0.23%, at 16,250.54.

