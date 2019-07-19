TSX opens higher as energy shares rise

Reuters





July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, taking cues from global markets that were buoyed by rising bets of a U.S. interest rate cut this month and as energy stocks were lifted by higher crude prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 42.25 points, or 0.26%, at 16,536.48.

