TSX opens flat as materials offset energy gains

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, as gains in energy stocks were countered by losses in the materials sector.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 3.69 points, or 0.02%, at 16,559.6.

