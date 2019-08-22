Quantcast

TSX opens flat as material losses offset energy gains

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, as gains for energy companies were countered by losses in shares of precious metal miners.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 4.59 points, or 0.03%, at 16,304.64.

