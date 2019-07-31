TSX opens flat ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Reuters





July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in the face of a global economic slowdown.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 6.26 points, or 0.04%, at 16,459.79.

