TSX opens flat ahead of G20 summit

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines amid conflicting reports on whether the United States and China will agree a truce on trade at a high-stakes meetings of their leaders this weekend.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.37 points, or 0.01%, at 16,314.59.

