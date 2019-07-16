Quantcast

TSX lower as slide in Turquoise Hill dents materials

By Reuters

Reuters


July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as a steep fall in the shares of miner Turquoise Hill Resources and lower gold prices pressured the materials sector.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (13:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 17.71 points, or 0.11%, at 16,493.11.

* Shares in Turquoise Hill slumped 38.9%, the most on the TSX, after the miner said development capital spending for the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, that it partly owns, may exceed previous outlook.

* The materials sector lost 0.2%, also weighed down by 0.2% drop in gold futures to $1,409.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with the heavyweight financials sector up 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.44-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.32 million shares traded.

* The second biggest decliner was NFI Group Inc , down 9.1%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Seven Generation , which rose 2.2%, and Pan American Silver Corp , which gained 2.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Turquoise Hill, Horizonte Minerals Plc and CannTrust Holdings Inc .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 29.88 million shares.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: RIO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar