TSX little changed as gains in gold miners offset energy losses

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened nearly flat on Tuesday as gains in shares of precious metal miners, lifted by higher prices for safe asset gold, countered losses in energy companies.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 7.65 points, or 0.05%, at 16,245.42.

