TSX largely flat at open as recession fears resurface

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in energy companies offset losses stemming from fears of a looming recession.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 3.21 points, or 0.02%, at 16,186.8.

