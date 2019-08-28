Quantcast

TSX largely flat at open as recession fears resurface

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in energy companies offset losses stemming from fears of a looming recession.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 3.21 points, or 0.02%, at 16,186.8.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets


