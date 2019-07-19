TSX gains on Fed rate cut hopes, energy gains

Reuters





July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by rising bets of a U.S. interest rate cut this month and gains in energy stocks due to higher crude prices.

* New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday policymakers need to add stimulus early and cannot wait for economic disaster to hit, reviving expectations of a deeper rate cut in July.

* "There is further confirmation that the Fed will cut interest rates this month and perhaps by half a percent," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said

* The materials sector rose 1.4%, the most among all the major sectors trading higher, as copper mining companies rallied after prices of the metal hit a two-month high.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 77.74 points, or 0.47%, at 16,571.97.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 8.1%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 6.6%.

* On the TSX, 185 issues were higher, while 43 issues declined for a 4.30-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.09 million shares traded.

* Data on Friday showed the value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly dipped by 0.1% in May, the first decline in four months, as bad weather hit sales of food and drink, according to Statistics Canada data.

* Among decliners, cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc dropped 3.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , which fell 2.3%.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp , Burcon NutraScience Corp and Yamana Gold Inc .

* The TSX posted 21 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 51 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 37.08 million shares.