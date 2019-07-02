Quantcast

TSX gains as financials rise

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Tuesday, as the heavy-weight financial sector gained, but shrinking factory activity data in June kept investors from making bigger bets.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was up 28.11 points, or 0.17%, at 16,410.31.

* The financials sector edged up 0.8%, with Manulife Financial Corp leading the charge with its 1.7% rise.

* Capping gains was data which showed Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for the third consecutive month in June, as a measure of production fell to a three-and-a-half year low.

* Investors were also on edge due to a clutch of discouraging manufacturing surveys in the past 24 hours from around the world that rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.1%, while Brent crude lost 0.9%. O/R

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners, reversed earlier gains and fell 1.8%.

* On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volumes touching 25.41 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Eldorado Gold , which jumped 4.1%, followed by shares of Dollarama Inc that rose 3.9%.

* Semafo Inc fell 6.2%, the most on the TSX, followed by Oceanagold Corp , which declined 4.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences , Barrick Gold and Encana Corp .

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 17 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total traded volumes touching 43.48 million shares.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar