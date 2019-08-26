Quantcast

TSX futures up on hopes of easing trade tensions

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, bolstered by a rise in oil prices, as the United States and China sought to ease trade war tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders in France, said Chinese officials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered to return to the negotiating table.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.75%.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Desjardins cuts rating to hold from buy

Profound Medical Corp : Raymond James initiates coverage with outperform rating and C$4 target price

Gold futures : $1532.3; +0.29 percent GOL/

US crude : $54.58; +0.76 percent O/R

Brent crude : $59.61; +0.46 percent O/R

0830 Durable goods for July: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Durables ex-transport for July: Expected 0.0%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for July: Prior 2.9%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for July: Expected -0.1%; Prior 1.5%

0830 National Activity Index for July: Prior -0.02

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Aug: Prior -6.30

