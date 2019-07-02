TSX futures up on higher gold prices

Reuters





July 2 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, supported by rising gold prices.

Gold prices rose, after biggest one-day percentage fall in two and a half years on Monday, as risk appetite soured on worries over global growth and uncertainties around a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46%, to 16,382.20 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.15%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating and C$10 target price

Endeavour Mining Corp : Berenberg raises target price to C$24.35 from C$22.55

TFI International Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,395.6; +0.45% GOL/

US crude : $58.97; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude : $64.92; -0.2% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jun: Prior 882.1

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Jun: Prior 48.6

($1= C$1.31)