Quantcast

TSX futures up on higher gold prices

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, supported by rising gold prices.

Gold prices rose, after biggest one-day percentage fall in two and a half years on Monday, as risk appetite soured on worries over global growth and uncertainties around a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46%, to 16,382.20 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.15%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating and C$10 target price

Endeavour Mining Corp : Berenberg raises target price to C$24.35 from C$22.55

TFI International Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,395.6; +0.45% GOL/

US crude : $58.97; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude : $64.92; -0.2% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jun: Prior 882.1

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Jun: Prior 48.6

($1= C$1.31)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: GWR ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar