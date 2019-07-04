TSX futures track global markets higher

Reuters





July 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were slightly higher, tracking the broader global rally after weak economic data in the United States boosted hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 105.23 points, or 0.64%, to 16,576.52 on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

Australia'sAveo Group revealed it had received a takeover offer from Canada'sBrookfield Asset Management Inc for the A$1.2 billion retirement-home operator, ending weeks of speculation.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canopy Growth Corp : Bryan Garnier cuts rating to neutral from buy

Linamar Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$61 from C$65

Suncor Energy Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$49 from C$51

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,417.5; -0.24% GOL/

US crude : $57.19; -0.26% O/R

Brent crude : $63.89; +0.13% O/R

($1 = C$1.31)