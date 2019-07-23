Quantcast

TSX futures rise, tracking global equities

By Reuters

July 23(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, tracking global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20%, to 16,518.88 on Monday.

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group on Monday offered to buy an estimated C$150 million stake in Hudson's Bay Co , and said it will oppose Executive Chairman Richard Baker'sC$1.74 billion take-private proposal.

Altagas Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20

Fortis Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$52

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$18.5 from C$17.5

Gold futures : $1,420.2; -0.47% GOL/

US crude : $55.94; -0.50% O/R

Brent crude : $62.87; -0.62% O/R

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.4%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 5.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 274.7

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.33 mln; Prior 5.34 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected -0.2%; Prior 2.5%

1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 3

1000 Richmond Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior 17

1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior 7

($1= C$1.32)





