TSX futures rise on firmer gold prices

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a climb in gold prices as cautious investors remained wary of riskier assets.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Ivey PMI data for July is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.43%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada-based Alamos Gold has pre-paid for the reforestation at its mine project in western Turkey, its chief executive officer told Reuters amid growing criticism, adding that it was impossible for cyanide to leak into the environment as protesters fear.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Endeavour Mining Corp : Credit Suisse raises price target to C$33 from C$32

Guyana Goldfields Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$1.50 from C$1.75

Western Forest Products Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$1.50 from C$1.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1492.3; +1.16 percent GOL/

US crude : $53.37; -0.48 percent O/R

Brent crude : $58.61; -0.56 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Aug: Prior 62.48

1500 Consumer credit for June: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $17.09 bln

($1= C$1.33)