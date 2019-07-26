TSX futures rise as oil prices gains

Reuters





July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, helped by gains in oil prices in the wake of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's budget is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.45%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

CannTrust Holding Inc said on Thursday it fired Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto, more than two weeks after Health Canada found the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alaris Royalty Corp : RBC raises price target to C$23 from C$22

Lundin Mining Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$9 from C$9.50

Teck Resources Ltd : RBC cuts price target to C$47 from C$48

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,418.7; +0.28% GOL/

US crude : $56.48; +0.89% O/R

Brent crude : $63.85; +0.73% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected 1.8%; Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Prior 2.6%

0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior 0.9%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected 1.9%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Prior 0.5%

($1= C$1.32)