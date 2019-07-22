Quantcast

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

By Reuters

Reuters


July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, as oil prices gained on concerns of possible supply disruptions in the Gulf region following Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's wholesale trade data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining will take over eCobalt Solutions after shareholders of the Canadian company voted in favour of the deal, Jervois said.

British hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it intends to vote, on behalf of its clients, in favour of Barrick Gold Corp's , final offer to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Equitable Group Inc : RBC raises price target to C$96 from C$84

Intact Financial Corp : RBC raises price target to C$135 from C$122

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,427.6; +0.06% GOL/

US crude : $56.5; +1.56% O/R

Brent crude : $63.81; +2.15% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National activity Index for June: Prior -0.05

($1=C$1.31)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar