TSX futures rise ahead of GDP data

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Friday, ahead of gross domestic product data, gaining support from higher gold prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on April gross domestic product and May producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07%.

Almaden Minerals : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Atco Ltd : RBC raises rating to sector perform from underperform

Detour Gold : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures : $1,416.8; +0.34% GOL/

US crude : $59.42; -0.02% O/R

Brent crude : $66.52; -0.05% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior 0.0%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior 0.3%

0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior 1.5%

0945 Chicago PMI for June: Expected 53.1; Prior 54.2

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for June: Expected 98.0; Prior 97.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for June: Expected 112.6; Prior 112.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for June: Expected 89.4; Prior 88.6

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for June: Prior 2.6%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for June: Prior 2.2%

