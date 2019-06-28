TSX futures rise ahead of GDP data

Reuters
June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Friday, ahead of gross domestic product data, gaining support from higher gold prices.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on April gross domestic product and May producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07%.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Almaden Minerals : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
Atco Ltd : RBC raises rating to sector perform from underperform
Detour Gold : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP
Gold futures : $1,416.8; +0.34% GOL/
US crude : $59.42; -0.02% O/R
Brent crude : $66.52; -0.05% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.5%
0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior 0.0%
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%
0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%
0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%
0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior 0.3%
0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior 1.5%
0945 Chicago PMI for June: Expected 53.1; Prior 54.2
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for June: Expected 98.0; Prior 97.9
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for June: Expected 112.6; Prior 112.5
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for June: Expected 89.4; Prior 88.6
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for June: Prior 2.6%
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for June: Prior 2.2%
($1= C$1.31)