TSX futures point to flat opening

Reuters


Aug 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Tuesday, as gains in gold prices were countered by lower oil.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.04% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 103.57 points, or 0.63%, at 16,237.77 on Monday.

Asset manager Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO said it would buy 57% in Genworth Financial Inc's Canadian mortgage insurance unit for about C$2.4 billion.

Emera Inc : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$54 from C$52

Laurentian Bank of Canada : CIBC raises to neutral from underperformer

Roots Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures : $1526.4; +1.24 percent GOL/

US crude : $54.82; -0.2 percent O/R

Brent crude : $58.5; -0.12 percent O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jul: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jul: Expected 256.442; Prior 256.143

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jul: Prior 262.80

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jul: Prior 0.2%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Jul: Prior 0.020%

0830 (approx.) CPI Index SA for Jul: Prior 255.300

1100 (approx.) Cleveland fed CPI for Jul: Prior 0.3%

