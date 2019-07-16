Quantcast

TSX futures point to a lower open

By Reuters

July 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, a day after it closed higher.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 22.70 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,510.82 on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CCL Industries Inc : RBC raises price target to C$73 from C$66

Finning International Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$27 from C$34

Russel Metals Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$25 from C$28

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,415.4; +0.13% GOL/

US crude : $59.62; +0.07% O/R

Brent crude : $66.5; +0.03% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Jun: Expected -0.7%; Prior -0.3%

0830 Export prices mm for Jun: Expected -0.2%; Prior -0.2%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail sales mm for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jun: Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail control for Jun: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Jun: Prior 3.16%

0915 Industrial production mm for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.4%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Jun: Expected 78.1%; Prior 78.1%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jun: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Jun: Prior 2.05%

1000 Business inventories mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for May: Prior 0.3%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jul: Expected 64; Prior 64

($1= C$1.31)





