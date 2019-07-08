Quantcast

TSX futures lower as U.S. rate cut hopes fade

By Reuters

Reuters


July 8 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as investors scaled back expectations for a hefty rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Strong U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S. central bank would give in to calls for aggressive policy easing.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.38%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : J.P. Morgan raises target price to C$68 from C$65

Franco-Nevada Corp : J.P. Morgan raises target price to C$110 from C$97.5

Rogers Communications Inc : J.P. Morgan cuts rating to "underweight" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,406.8; +0.48% GOL/

US crude : $57.44; -0.12% O/R

Brent crude : $64.17; -0.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Jun: Prior 111.6

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected $17.00 bln; Prior $17.50 bln

($1= C$1.31)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar