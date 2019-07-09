Quantcast

TSX futures lower as gold prices ease

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, weighed down by falling gold prices.

Gold eased as the dollar rallied on expectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell's two-day testimony before Congress starts on Wednesday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 79.04 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,462.95 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.5%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Genworth MI Canada Inc : RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Source Energy Services Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "speculative buy"

Teck Resources Ltd : J.P. Morgan cuts target price to C$50 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,391.3; -0.64% GOL/

US crude : $57.97; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude : $64.48; +0.58% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 7.470 mln; Prior 7.449 mln

($1 = C$1.31)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar