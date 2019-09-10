TSX futures lower as gold prices drop

Reuters





Sept 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in gold prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's annualized housing starts data for August is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and building permits data for July is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures dropped 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.05%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Shopify Inc said on Monday it would buy warehouse technology provider 6 River Systems Inc for about $450 million, as it looks to accelerate growth of its fulfillment network.

Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's second-largest oil sands producer, will invest C$1.4 billion to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, the company said on Monday.

Northland Power Inc said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion, including debt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Enghouse Systems Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$43 from C$41.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$23 from C$19

Toronto-Dominion Bank : Citigroup cuts target price to C$82 from C$90

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1495.6; -0.59% GOL/

US crude : $58.26; +0.71% O/R

Brent crude : $62.99; +0.64% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for July: Expected 7.311 mln; Prior 7.348 mln

($1=C$1.32)