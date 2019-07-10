Quantcast

TSX futures lower ahead of BoC rate decision, Powell testimony

By Reuters

Reuters


July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates steady at 1.75%, according to a Reuters poll of economists. It is scheduled to announce its decision at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will closely watch Fed Chairman Powell's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET to determine the path of future interest rate cuts.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 82.26 points, or 0.50 percent, to 16,545.21 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday due to lower fuel sales across North America and Europe as well as higher expenses.

Canada'sBombardier Inc is laying off half of the 1,100 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ontario, railway car plant, BNN Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a federal government source.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Centerra Gold Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$10 from C$8

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Desjardins raises rating to buy from hold

Transalta Renewables : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$13.25 from C$13

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,397.4; -0.22% GOL/

US crude : $59.22; +2.4% O/R

Brent crude : $65.64; +2.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for May: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.4%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Jul: Prior 62.83

($1= C$1.31)





