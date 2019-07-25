TSX futures little changed as gold steadies

Reuters





July 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, as gold prices steadied ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on easing monetary policy.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's average weekly earnings data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06%.

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit slightly below analyst estimates, hurt by lower copper and zinc prices.

Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy missed quarterly profit estimates as the production cuts ordered by Alberta's provincial government in Canada hit output and higher Canadian crude prices hurt refining margins.

Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's second-largest oil and gas producer, on Wednesday reported a 5% rise in second-quarter operating profit and higher upstream production.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had found provisionally that sellers of antibiotic Nitrofurantoin broke competition law by "arranging to carve up the market between them". The watchdog said from 2014 to at least October 2017, two suppliers, Advanz Pharma Corp and Morningside, and a wholesaler, Alliance Healthcare, entered into arrangements under which Alliance would buy equal volumes of the drug from each of the suppliers so that they would not compete.

Celestica Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $7 from $8

Loblaw Companies Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$77 from C$76

Lundin Mining Corp : Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$8.25 from C$9.00

Gold futures : $1,426.7; +0.22% GOL/

US crude : $56.5; +1.11% O/R

Brent crude : $63.92; +1.17% O/R

0830 Durable goods for Jun: Expected 0.7%; Prior -1.3%

0830 Durables goods excluding transportation for Jun: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Durables goods excluding defense mm for Jun: Prior -0.5%

0830 Nondefense Capital goods excluding aircraft for Jun: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Jun: Prior -$75.05 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Jun: Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail inventories advance excluding auto for Jun: Prior 0.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 219,000; Prior 216,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 218,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.688 mln; Prior 1.686 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jul: Prior -3

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 0

