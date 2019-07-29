Quantcast

TSX futures inch up with all eyes on Fed

By Reuters

Reuters


July 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with investors counting down to a likely U.S. interest rates cut this week.

At a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, U.S. central bankers are expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

London Stock Exchange shares rose more than 14% to a record high on Monday after it said it was in talks to buy financial data firm Refinitiv, in a deal worth $27 billion including debt.

Australia's competition regulator on Monday opened consultation on a proposed undertaking by Canada'sNutrien to sell three of its regional stores to address concerns over its takeover bid of rural services firm Ruralco .

WestJet Airlines Ltd , which is being acquired by Onex Corp ONEX.TO, reported a surprise quarterly profit and better-than-expected revenue on Friday while many airlines have warned of financial hits from the grounding of the Boeing Co 737 MAX jets.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aecon Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$27 from C$26

Thomson Reuters Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$90 from C$95

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1419.2; -0.01 percent GOL/

US crude : $56.04; -0.28 percent O/R

Brent crude : $63.16; -0.47 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jul: Prior -12.1

($1 = C$1.32)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: BA ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar