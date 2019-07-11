TSX futures flat, higher oil prices limit losses

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Thursday, with a rise in oil prices to a six-week high limiting losses.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET. Canada's housing prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

TSX closed higher in the previous session following the Bank of Canada decision to hold interest rates steady. The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 18.08 points, or 0.11% to 16,563.29 on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Danish cannabis firm StenoCare said it would quarantine more batches of cannabis oil from its partner CannTrust , which has sold products from what Canada's federal health regulator called unlicensed facilities.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$94 from C$87

Superior Plus Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$16 from C$14.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:08 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,423.63; +0.79% GOL/

US crude : $60.73; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude : $67.33; +0.48% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for June: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.0%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for June: Expected 256.075; Prior 256.092

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for June: Prior 262.03

0830 CPI mm, SA for June: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.8%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for June: Prior 0.210%

0830 CPI Index SA for June: Prior 255.160

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 223,000; Prior 221,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 222,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.685 mln; Prior 1.686 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for June: Prior 0.2 pct

1400 Federal budget for June: Expected -$6.35 bln; Prior -$208.00 bln

($1= C$1.31)