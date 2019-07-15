TSX futures flat as growth worries outweigh oil gains

Reuters





July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were largely unchanged on Monday as concerns related to long-drawn trade tensions led to deceleration in China's economic growth and capped gains from higher oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24%, to 16,488.12 on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Franco-Nevada Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$120

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$18

Transcontinental Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,417; +0.35% GOL/

US crude : $60.47; +0.38% O/R

Brent crude : $67.01; +0.43% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for July: Expected 2.00; Prior -8.60

($1= C$1.30)