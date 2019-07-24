TSX futures fall, tracking global equities

Reuters





July 24(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, after global equity markets eased on growth worries.

European stocks were hurt by dour signals from Deutsche Bank and Aston Martin, while weak euro zone manufacturing and services surveys added to worries on the outlook for growth.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.45%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian National Railway Co beat analysts' estimates for quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, as the country's largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of crude, refined petroleum products and grains.

Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly profit, as the Canadian food retailer continues to invest in building its e-commerce network and retail stores.

Shareholders of WestJet Airlines on Tuesday voted in favor of its deal to be acquired by billionaire Gerry Schwartz's private equity firm Onex Corp for C$3.5 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Rogers Communications Inc : J.P. Morgan raises target price to C$70 from C$69

Roxgold Inc : RBC raises price target to C$1.40 from C$1.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,427; +0.37% GOL/

US crude : $56.92; +0.26% O/R

Brent crude : $63.85; +0.03% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0800 (approx.) Building permits revised number for Jun: Prior 1.220 mln

0800 (approx.) Building permits revised change mm for Jun: Prior -6.1%

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jul: Prior 51.5

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.0; Prior 50.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.7; Prior 51.5

1000 New home sales-units for Jun: Expected 0.660 mln; Prior 0.626 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jun: Expected 6%; Prior -7.8%

($1= C$1.32)