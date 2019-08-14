TSX futures fall on lower crude prices

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were down on Wednesday, as oil prices dropped on concerns over weaker economic data from Europe and China.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.49% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

TR IPSOS primary consumer sentiment index data is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.92% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.96%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada Goose Holdings Inc's , first-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates, as the company sold more expensive jackets and parkas to department stores and opened several retail outlets.

Air Canada said it will launch a direct Seattle-Montreal service next spring with its new A220-300 jets, as the carrier eyes new routes to grow its share of lucrative international transit traffic to and from the United States.

Australia'sAveo Group said it had signed a deal with units of Brookfield Asset Management under which the Canadian firm will buy the Australian retirement home operator for A$1.27 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Absolute Software Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy from hold

Centerra Gold : National Bank of Canada raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Franco-Nevada Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to C$117 from C$110

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1511.9; +0.51 percent GOL/

US crude : $55.95; -2.01 percent O/R

Brent crude : $60.32; -1.6 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Jul: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.9%

0830 Export prices mm for Jul: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.7%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Aug: Prior 62.48

($1 = C$1.32)