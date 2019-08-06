TSX futures fall as sentiment remains shaky

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, as investors returned after an extended weekend amid a fragile mood in global markets.

Canadian markets were closed for Civic Holiday on Monday, when global markets tumbled following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war that also crushed any lingering hopes for a quick resolution of the dispute.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 2.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, even as the rout in global markets eased after China kept the yuan on a leash.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.75% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.91%.

Australia'sAveo Group said Brookfield Asset Management Inc had offered A$1.27 billion ($861.6 million) in cash to acquire the retirement-home operator.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

Hudbay Minerals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$8.75 from C$11.50

Telus Corp : Desjardins cuts target price to C$55.50 from C$56.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1467.1; -0.04 percent GOL/

US crude : $54.84; +0.27 percent O/R

Brent crude : $59.82; +0.02 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for June: Expected 7.317 mln; Prior 7.323 mln

($1=C$1.32) ($1 = 1.47 Australian dollars)