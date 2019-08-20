TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices

Reuters
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Tuesday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global growth concerns.
Gold prices recovered to over $1,500 an ounce, following the previous session's steep fall. GOL/
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 154.26 points, or 0.96 percent, at 16,304.05 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06%.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
AGF Management Ltd : CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP
Gold futures : $1507; +0.33 percent GOL/
US crude : $56.16; -0.46 percent O/R
Brent crude : $59.65; -0.35 percent O/R
($1 = C$1.33)