TSX futures edge up as oil prices rise

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices gained after Iran said it had seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 18.21 points, or 0.11%, to 16,484.21 on Wednesday.

TOP STORY TOP/CAN

Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc said it had secured a two-year contract to supply medical cannabis to the Italian government.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd : Credit Suisse raises rating to neutral from underperform

Trican Well Service Ltd : CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer

Vermilion Energy Inc : RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,419.9; -0.24% GOL/

US crude : $57.19; +0.72% O/R

Brent crude : $64.22; +0.88% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 216,000; Prior 209,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 219,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.7 mln; Prior 1.723 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for July: Expected 5.0; Prior 0.3

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for July: Prior 21.40

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for July: Prior 28.00

0830 Philly Fed Employment for July: Prior 15.40

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for July: Prior 12.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for July: Prior 8.30

1000 Leading index change mm for June: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

($1= C$1.31)





