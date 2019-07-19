TSX futures edge lower as gold prices ease

Quantcast

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were down on Friday in the wake of weak spot gold prices, but losses were limited after dovish comments from a top Federal reserve official cemented the case for U.S. interest rate cuts later this month.

Spot gold shed 0.62% to $1,437.08 per ounce by 7:00 a.m. ET as investors booked profits after prices surged over $1,450 an ounce to hit a six-year high.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers could not wait for economic disaster to hit before adding stimulus, reviving expectations of a deeper rate cut in July and sparking a rally in shares globally.

Canada's retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 10.02 points, or 0.06%, to 16,494.23 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11%.

Barrick Gold Corp has struck a deal to buy out fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining after raising its offer to end a two-month standoff between the world's second biggest gold miner and its African unit.

Intact Financial Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$134 from C$120

Enghouse Systems Ltd : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating, C$41.50 price target

Gold futures : $1,438.8; +0.76% GOL/

US crude : $55.91; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude : $62.76; +1.34% O/R

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for July: Expected 98.5; Prior 98.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for July: Expected 112; Prior 111.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for July: Expected 89.8; Prior 89.3

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for July: Prior 2.7%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for July: Prior 2.3%

