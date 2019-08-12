TSX futures drop as trade war, recession worries weigh

Reuters





Aug 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Monday, as oil prices dropped amid worries of an economic slowdown and a year-long Sino-U.S. trade tariff tussle.

September futures in the S&P/TSX index were down 0.44%, as of 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX dropped 63.19 points, or 0.39%, to 16,341.34 on Friday.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's largest airline Air Canada has raised the value of its offer to buy Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc to about C$720 million, or C$18 per share, from its earlier offer of C$13 a share, the companies said in a joint statement.

Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take private Canadian integrated forest products company Canfor Corp at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion overall, payable in cash, it said on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Algoma Central Corp : Cormark Securities cuts target price by C$2 to C$17

Cervus Equipment Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

CES Energy Solutions : RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector-perform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures : $1,505.4; +0.45% GOL/

US crude : $53.91; -1.08% O/R

Brent crude : $58.18; -0.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget for July: Expected -$112.50 bln; Prior -$8.00 bln

($1= C$1.32)