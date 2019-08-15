TSX futures down as oil prices drop

Reuters
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as recession worries and rising U.S. crude inventories hurt oil prices.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.35% at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 304.90 points, or 1.86%, at 16,045.94 on Wednesday.
Canopy Growth Corp , reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the company sold lower volumes of medical cannabis, sending its U.S.-listed shares down 10% in extended trading.
Capreit CAR_u.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$53 from C$52
Freshii Inc : CIBC raises rating to neutral from underperformer
Metro Inc : RBC raises target price to C$55 from C$52
Gold futures : $1522.3; +0.25% GOL/
US crude : $54.2; -1.86% O/R
Brent crude : $58.08; -2.35% O/R
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected 3.00; Prior 4.3
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 214,000; Prior 209,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 1.684 mln
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Aug: Expected 10.0; Prior 21.8
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Aug: Prior 38.00
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Aug: Prior 36.90
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Aug: Prior 30.00
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Aug: Prior 16.10
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Aug: Prior 18.90
0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q2: Expected 2.0%; Prior -1.6%
0830 Productivity preliminary for Q2: Expected 1.5%; Prior 3.4%
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jul: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%
0830 Retail sales mm for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jul: Prior 0.7%
0830 Retail control for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.7%
0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for Jul: Prior 3.42%
0915 Industrial production mm for Jul: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%
0915 Capacity utilization SA for Jul: Expected 77.8%; Prior 77.9%
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jul: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.4%
0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Jul: Prior 1.32%
1000 Business inventories mm for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.3%
1000 Retail inventories ex-auto revenue for Jun: Prior -0.1%
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected 65; Prior 65
